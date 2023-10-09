Flexxon Xsign Physical Security Key launch as USB keys or SD cards

The need for robust and reliable mobile storage solutions has never been more critical. Flexxon, a hardware cybersecurity and industrial NAND storage specialist, has responded to this need with the launch of Xsign, a groundbreaking hardware security product. Xsign is a physical security key that not only enhances data security but also doubles as a traditional storage card, offering a unique blend of functionality and security.

The Xsign security key is designed to unlock sensitive data exclusively for authorized personnel. It achieves this through a tailored software platform that syncs only with the Xsign key, granting access to pre-defined users. This feature is particularly beneficial for industries that handle personal and sensitive data, such as healthcare, finance, and government and defense sectors. These industries often face the challenge of protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access, accidental compromise, and data breaches. Xsign, with its advanced security features, offers a viable solution to these challenges.

The launch of Xsign is timely, considering the 44% increase in data compromise incidents through insider threats from 2020 to 2022. This alarming trend underscores the need for advanced security solutions like Xsign, which can provide robust protection against both internal and external threats.

Flexxon Xsign Physical Security Key features

One of the standout features of Xsign is its advanced Digital Signature mechanism. This mechanism provides additional security by ensuring authentic identity and access protection, and heightened control systems. It is a crucial feature that sets Xsign apart from other security solutions in the market.

Security Keys for AI and Cybersecurity

Xsign offers three key benefits that make it a compelling choice for organizations seeking to bolster their cybersecurity. Firstly, it provides reinforced access controls, ensuring that only authorized personnel can access sensitive data. Secondly, it features a dual layer encrypted key, which uses data scrambling and hash algorithms concealed in a reserved partition. This partition is accessible only by the key manager through customized software access points, adding an extra layer of security. Lastly, Xsign is user-friendly and easy to implement across different applications. Flexxon provides a dedicated tool and SDK for integration, making the implementation process straightforward and hassle-free.

Xsign

In addition to its security function, Xsign also operates as a traditional storage card. It features Flexxon’s industry-leading reliability and performance, making it a versatile tool for organizations. This dual functionality of Xsign – as a security key and a storage card – is a testament to Flexxon’s innovative approach to cybersecurity.

Availability

Xsign is now available directly through the Flexxon eStore and Digikey, and by request through all global partners including Nexus Industrial Memory, Neumüller Elektronic, CC Electro, and I.C.Rep. This wide availability ensures that organizations across the globe can easily access and benefit from this advanced security solution.

The launch of Xsign by Flexxon marks a significant milestone in the field of hardware cybersecurity. With its advanced features and dual functionality, Xsign is poised to become a game-changer in the industry, offering robust protection against data compromise incidents and providing a reliable solution for data storage. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, products like Xsign will play a crucial role in safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining the integrity of digital systems.

Source: Flexxon



