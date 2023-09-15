Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 arrives on September 21st

The much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 is slated to hit the gaming world on September 21, bringing with it a host of new features and improvements that promise to redefine the gaming experience. This update is set to completely overhaul the existing perks and skill trees, offering players an unprecedented level of freedom and flexibility in character development.

The new update introduces a range of new abilities for combat, stealth, hacking, and more. This not only enhances the gameplay but also allows players to adopt unique and creative approaches to their gaming strategies. The focus of the new system is on fewer, but more impactful perks. This is a significant shift from the previous system that relied on multiple low percentage increases to damage. Instead, players now have the opportunity to unlock different abilities that modify gameplay, adding a new layer of complexity and excitement to the game.

One of the most notable features of the Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 is the one-time chance for players to redistribute all attribute points to adapt to the new system. This feature is available to players who continue their playthrough after downloading the update. This means that players can tailor their characters to better suit the new system, thereby enhancing their gaming experience.

In addition, the update allows for the redistribution of perk points at any point outside of combat. This is a significant feature as it allows players to experiment with their attributes and perk points without any in-game commitment. This flexibility is likely to encourage players to try out different strategies and approaches, thereby enriching their overall gaming experience.

To further aid players in navigating the new system, the developers have introduced the Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner. This is a fully-fledged system that works in a browser and has been designed to help players plan and theorycraft different builds for their characters. The Build Planner includes trees from the base game and the Relic skill tree from Phantom Liberty, making it a useful tool regardless of the game version owned by the player.

In a bid to inspire players and help them make the most of the new system, the developers have also shared their favorite builds. This allows players to explore the builds perk by perk, thereby providing them with a deeper understanding of the new system and its potential.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0, set to release on September 21, promises to bring a host of new features and improvements that are likely to redefine the gaming experience. With its focus on fewer, but more impactful perks, and the introduction of new abilities for combat, stealth, hacking, and more, the update is set to offer players an unprecedented level of freedom and flexibility in character development. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer to the game, this update is sure to enhance your gaming experience.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty arrives on September 26th on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

“Phantom Liberty is an upcoming spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President. In the dangerous district of Dogtown, you must forge alliances within a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. Do you have what it takes to survive?”



