Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and update 2.0 trailer released

CD PROJEKT RED has unveiled a new trailer for the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion, set to launch on September 26th on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The reveal was made at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, where the “New Ways to Play” trailer was showcased, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the new features that this expansion and the free Update 2.0 will bring to the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

Phantom Liberty is set to introduce the Relic skill tree, a game-changing feature that offers players a plethora of powerful abilities. This will allow players to master new playstyles and create unique builds, adding a fresh layer of depth to the gameplay.

But that’s not all. Phantom Liberty is also set to expand the game’s universe with the introduction of a new location, Dogtown. This dynamic locale is teeming with new missions, events, and a host of new clothing items, weapons, and cyberware for players to discover and utilize.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

“PhantomLiberty is an upcoming spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk2077. Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President. In the dangerous district of Dogtown, you must forge alliances within a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. Do you have what it takes to survive?”

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Cyberpunk 2077 :

The game’s perks system has also undergone a significant redesign, offering players more impactful gameplay options and the ability to take down enemies in innovative ways. This, coupled with the improved enemy AI in combat, promises to make fights more dynamic and intuitive than ever before.

The trailer also revealed a major overhaul of the police system. The improved police AI now responds to player actions in more realistic ways, adding a new level of immersion to the game.

In a first for the series, vehicle combat has been introduced. Players can now shoot while driving and quickhack enemy vehicles, adding a new dimension to the game’s combat system. These exciting features, along with the redesigned skill trees and overhauled police system, will be available for free as part of Update 2.0.

In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, players will once again step into the shoes of V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary. This time, they will be joined by sleeper agent Solomon Reed, played by the charismatic Idris Elba.

With its release date set for September 26th on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is poised to take the gaming world by storm. The anticipation is palpable, and gamers around the world are eagerly awaiting the chance to dive back into the gritty, neon-lit streets of Night City.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals