This Week On Xbox features Cyberpunk 2077

Major Nelson has released a episode in the ongoing This Week on Xbox series for the week commencing April 24th 2020. This week the Xbox team feature the new Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle, preview the launch of Gears Tactics, as well as celebrate the addition of Yakuza Kiwami to Xbox Game Pass, and more. In addition to the gaming news this episode of This Week on Xbox also features plenty of tips to help manage and optimise your Xbox One storage.

The Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle will be available in June 2020 and includes a 1TB console and the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 Dame currently in the final stages of development by CD Projekt.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is played in a first-person perspective as V, a mercenary whose voice, face, hairstyles, body type and modifications, background, and clothing are customisable. Stat categories—Body, Intelligence, Reflexes, Technical, and Cool—are influenced by the character classes that players assume, which are NetRunner (hacking), Techie (machinery), and Solo (combat). The perk tree branches into melee, blades, handguns, shotguns, rifles, sniper rifles, hacking, two-handed combat, assassination, “cold blood”, engineering, and athletics.”

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals