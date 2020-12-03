Cyberpunk 2077 photo mode unveiled by CD Projekt Red

In just a few days time the highly anticipated futuristic, open world, action adventure game created CD Projekt Red will be launching on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5/4, PC, and Google Stadia and will be available to play from December 10th, 2020 onwards.

In preparation for its launch the develop and team have unveiled a new photo mode that will be available within the game allowing you to capture your favourite moments as you explore Night City. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available to preorder via the link below.

Source : CD Projekt Red

