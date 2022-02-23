Cyberbunk 2077 VR Mod gameplay

Cyberbunk 2077 gamers looking forward to playing the game using the virtual reality mod currently under development by LukeRoss. Are sure to enjoy this quick 5 minute gameplay teaser trailer published by the skilled modder who has also created other VR mods for PC games such as GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and others. To learn more jump over to the RealVR Patreon page by following the link below.

The Cyberbunk 2077 VR mod was expected to be released in January 2022 but is still currently under development and will be available very soon hopefully exclusively from his Patreon page. The video footage below was captured using an Intel Core i9-9900K processor and RTX 3090 graphics card at a resolution of 2700×2700. Ross says that when he’s not recording he’s able to get a stable 80 to 90 frames per second.

Cyberbunk 2077 VR Mod

“Ross also says he’s found the best way of playing in VR is to “keep most graphics options on low with no DLSS” which gives you a high level of clarity and detail that he call “astounding”. While you can enable the Ultra settings, along with raytracing, Ross’ opinion is that this looks good in screenshots but “actually makes for a hazier view in VR.” With Cyberpunk’s recent 1.5 update improving performance and fixing many bugs, there’s never been a better for the mod to release either.”

Source : Patreon : UploadVR

