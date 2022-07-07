Sword and Fairy Together Forever gameplay teaser

PlayStation gamers looking forward to the arrival of the highly anticipated Sword and Fairy Together Forever game launching on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 4, 2022. Will be pleased to know that a new gameplay teaser trailer has been released offering a look at what you can expect from the real-time combat of Sword and Fairy Together Forever.

Sword and Fairy Together Forever

• Fight in real-time and switch between party characters instantly!

• Explore diverse landscapes, towns and more across a vivid mythology-based world.

• Learn and equip new skills as you progress.

• Experience more than 30 hours of story content and optional side quests!

• Capture, tame and feed spirit creatures that aid you in different ways.

• Play card battle mini-games in between intense battles!

• Discover console-exclusive outfits and weapon skins!

“Unleash combos that grow lengthier and more powerful as characters level up. Swap between party members on the fly, and keep your team balanced with skill and elemental customization. Epic boss battles require quick-thinking strategy and feature QTEs that inflict bonus damage in cinematic style, while precise evasion slows time temporarily and leaves the enemy open to counterattack. Interwoven with intuitive controls, these mechanics represent a massive advancement for Sword and Fairy: Together Forever while making it a perfect jumping-on point as the series enters a new era of action RPG combat!”

“Enter a realm that blends ancient mythology with traditional oriental aesthetics in Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, the latest standalone entry in the nearly 27-year-old RPG franchise! Weaving its tale between the three clans of Human, Deity and Demon, Sword and Fairy: Together Forever puts you in command of a memorable party of characters, each with unique personalities, motives, skills, strengths and weaknesses. Only together can they shape the future! Guide them as one in this compelling standalone chapter that serves as a jumping-on point for those new to Sword and Fairy while paying tribute to the series’ grand legacy.”

Source : Sony

