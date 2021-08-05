IMOTANA custom-made football boots

Custom made football boots have previously only been made available to those with deep pockets or football superstars, but now IMOTANA is offering a custom football boot service allowing you to make your perfect tailor-made footwear in your very own design. Simply download the companion application and scan your feet to create a 3D digitised image of both left and right. Then using the 3D configurator choose from more than 4 million different color combinations to create your custom football boot.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $161 or £119 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the IMOTANA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the IMOTANA custom football boots project review the promotional video below.

“At IMOTANA we are starting a revolution in the football boots industry. We will offer you a product that was previously only available for the superstars. Download our VeriFyt App and scan your left and right foot after we have successfully funded our Kickstarter campaign. We use a 3D scan of your feet to realize a perfect fit of your own boots. Never play with a standard shoe anymore and take advantage of our tailor-made football boots technology.”

“Scanning and designing takes place only after we’ve successfully funded our campaign here on Kickstarter. You will receive an email after the campaign with a step-by-step guide of how to design your tailor-made boots on our website. During our Kickstarter campaign you only need to pre-order your football boots. After we have successfully funded our campaign we can start with the production of your football boots. VIP orders will be manufactured the first, followed by Super Early Birds and Kickstarter Specials. So hurry up to get the earliest delivery.”

“Our co-founder Benjamin Dorsch has 7 years experience in the football boots industry and has developed football boots the German national team used when they won the World Cup in 2014. While Matthias Lang is the expert for all plastic parts and the injection molding. Our co-founders Matthias Leibitz and Manuel Meier founded the goalkeeper glove startup T1TAN and have several years experience in running a sports apparel company.”

