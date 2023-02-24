If you are in the market for a new office monitor you might be interested in the latest ultrawide FHD monitor unveiled by QIAN this week, which is now available to purchase with a three-year warranty through major US e-tailers says the press release. The QIAN 30″ ultrawide FHD curved office monitor features a 1 ms response time and 100 Hz refresh rate and an ultrawide aspect ratio of 21:9.

The curved office monitor also features integrated PIP (Picture-in-Picture) and PBP (Picture-by-Picture) functionalities enabling user options to display two separate visual signals at the same time simultaneously.

“The QIAN 30″ ultrawide FHD curved office monitor supports Adaptive-Sync technology, which is fully compatible with AMD and Nvidia graphic cards to maintain that every frame is displayed precisely without picture latency or tearing. In addition, the monitor features an advanced processing and controller chip that allows the screen to deliver more than 16.7 million colors in a higher dynamic range while covering around 95% of the DCI-P3 movie color gamut for a lifelike color and natural visibility.”

“In addition, the monitor supports an ultra-fast 1 ms response time, 100 Hz screen refresh rate, and low blue light technology. These advanced features ensure QIAN 30″ ultrawide FHD curved office monitor can be optimized for long viewing sessions while preventing eye strain and promoting more comfortable productivity in the office. The monitor also supports an adjustable stand allowing the panel to tilt for an ideal viewing position. The tilt angle can be adjusted between 5° to the front and 15° to the back better to accommodate personal preference and the individual office environment.”

“The PC market concentrates too much on the monitor demands in gaming and overlooks the users in an office desperate for the ultimate visual solutions. Users in these settings often demand a better viewing experience, a quality picture and may not be able to support multiple monitors for multitasking. This Ultrawide 30″ FHD curved office monitor is a great solution for these users and was created to provide the best visual experience across a wide variety of office situations and, most importantly, has a tremendous cost and performance ratio.” So said Frank Lee, the VP of QIAN USA.”

