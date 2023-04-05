Philips 45B1U6900CH 44.5-inch 32:9 superwide curved business monitor

Following on from the launch of its 45B1U6900C 44.5 inch monitor with 32:9 SuperWide aspect ratio, Phillips has this week announced the launch of the Philips 45B1U6900CH 44.5-inch 32:9 SuperWide curved monitor which is now available to purchase priced at £1, 030. The latest curved monitor from Philips offers users a resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels together with a 32:9 SuperWide screen a curvature of 1500R with viewing angles of 178/178 degrees.

“We are very happy to announce the release of the Philips 45B1U6900CH,” Xeni Bairaktari, Global Marketing Lead of Philips Monitors and IT Accessories, said. “The screen’s size and ratio together with the additional features, like docking and the noise-cancelling microphone and 5 MP webcam, make it an ideal choice for those that have really high expectations from their monitor.”

Phillips curved monitor

“Instead of having two separate monitors, the Philips 45B1U6900CH’s 44.5-inch screen and 32:9 SuperWide ratio allows professionals to easily open multiple windows on one large screen surface and have an extra-wide perspective for viewing video content. In addition, the monitor’s curved VA panel provides wide, 178/178-degree viewing angles for crisp, high-contrast imagery and an overall more immersive experience.”

“The Philips 45B1U6900CH has even more features to offer that can help professionals complete their daily tasks. These include, but are not limited to: VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification for high-quality colouring on the screen, a headphone hook for easy stowage, and MultiClient Integrated KVM for controlling a two PC setup on the same monitor. And last, but not least, the monitor’s TUV Rheinland Eyesafe RPF 50 certification that ensures protection against blue light-induced eye strain with its ever-present blue light filter on the display.”

