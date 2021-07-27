Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor $2,500

Preorders for the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor will start in a few days time on July 29th 2021 offering a chance to own the world’s first mini LED curved gaming monitor equipped with Quantum Matrix technology. The Quantum Mini LEDs technology has been created to make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter with 2,048 dimming zones, ensuring viewers enjoy the content as it is meant to be seen. The 49 inch 1000R curved monitor features a resolution of 5,120 × 1,440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 32:9 , a brightness of 420 cd/㎡ and supports HDR and HDR 10+, with a refresh rate of 240Hz and viewing angles of 178° horizontally and 178° vertically.

“The display seamlessly fits into any gaming setup or environment, with a glossy white exterior and futuristic rear infinity core lighting system, which includes 52 colors and five lighting effect options. The monitor also comes with the CoreSync feature, allowing users to personalize their setup with the multiple color mode, for world-blending immersion. Featuring Quantum Matrix Technology combined with super-fast response and refresh rates, Odyssey Neo G9 delivers an unrivaled dynamic picture and premium performance for all gamers.”

Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor will be available to preorder priced at $2,500 and will be available globally on August 9th, 2021. Other features include support for FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync Compatible and connectivity takes the form of Display Port 1.4 (1EA), HDMI 2.1 (2EA), headphone jack and 2 x USB ports.

“The Odyssey Neo G9 provides Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 and HDMI2.1 VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) through HDMI 2.1 with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, delivering dynamic and seamless action scene-by-scene for a groundbreaking gameplay experience. The futuristic and immersive 1000R curvature of the gaming monitor was certified by TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization, awarding it their Eye Comfort certificate.”

Source : Samsung

