New ViewSonic 2021 monitors and projectors unveiled at CES

ViewSonic has introduced its new range of monitors and projectors which will be made available during 2021, announcing five new ColorPro Monitors and five new Elite gaming monitors as well as three new projectors, with two offering 4K resolutions and one LED projector offering a 1080p resolution.
ColorPro Monitors
VP3286-8K
- 32-inch monitor with native 8K (7680×4320) resolution
- Adobe RGB 99%* for a wide color gamut coverage
- Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition
- Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub
- Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of $4,999.99
VP3286-4K
- 32-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution
- Adobe RGB 100%* for the widest color gamut coverage
- Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition
- Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub
- Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of $1,999.99
VP2786-4K
- 27-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution
- Adobe RGB 100% for the widest color gamut coverage
- Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition
- Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort and a USB hub
- Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of $999.99
VP2776-4K
- 27-inch monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution
- 100% DCI-P3 color space for video editing and digital cinema
- Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition
- Connectivity options include: USB-C, DisplayPort and a USB hub
- Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of $899.99
VP2776-2K
- 27-inch monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution
- 100% DCI-P3 color space for video editing and digital cinema
- Color-blind mode with advanced color adjustments for improved color recognition
- Connectivity options include: USB-C, DisplayPort and a USB hub
- Available: Summer 2021 with an estimated street price of $499.99
ELITE Gaming Monitors
XG320U
- 32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution
- AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology
- 144Hz refresh rate at 4K via single cable (supported by HDMI 2.1)
- VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99%*** color coverage; Brightness of 600 cd/m2
- 1ms response time (MPRT) with PureXP (MPRT) technology
- Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out
- Available: Summer 2021
XG320Q
- 32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution
- 165Hz refresh rate
- G-SYNC Compatible
- VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99% color coverage
- 1ms response time with PureXP (MPRT) technology
- Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out
- Available: Summer 2021
XG321UG
- 32-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 4K (3840×2160) resolution
- Absolute control 144Hz refresh rate
- G-SYNC Ultimate with NVIDIA Reflex
- Supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and Adobe 99% color coverage; Brightness of 1400 cd/m 2
- Mini-LED backlights with 1,152 zones for high luminance and deep darks
- Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out
- Available: Summer 2021
XG271QG
- 27-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution
- 240Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time
- G-SYNC with NVIDIA Reflex
- Supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Adobe 99%*** color coverage
- Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out
- Available: April 2021
XG2431
- 24-inch IPS gaming monitor with native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- 240Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time
- AMD FreeSync Premium technology
- Supports VESA DisplayHDR 400
- Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A/B and Audio-Out
- Available: March 2021
Monitors [Work from Home/Portable]
VG2440V
- 24-inch video conferencing monitor with built-in webcam; native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- Full HD camera/webcam with adjustable tilt; physical shutter for privacy
- Omni-directional microphone and dual 2 W stereo speakers
- Connectivity includes: VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB A/B and Audio-Out
- Available: January 2021 for an estimated street price of $219.99
VA3456-MHDJ
- 34-inch ultra-wide multimedia monitor with native WQHD (3440×1440) resolution
- 21:9 aspect ratio and frameless design provides extra screen space for more content
- AMD FreeSync technology and can decode HDR10 video signals
- Bright at 420 cd/m2; Features “Game,” “Movie,” “Web,” “Text” and “Mono” presets for optimized viewing
- Connectivity includes: HDMI, DisplayPort, and Audio-Out
- Available: Feb. 2021 for an estimated street price of $349.99
TD1655
- 15.6-inch portable capacitive touch monitor with 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- 10-point projective capacitive touchscreen for smooth and natural writing experience (stylus included)
- 3-sided bezel-less design
- Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way power delivery and mini-HDMI
- Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 2 pounds
- Available: Now with an estimated street price of $239.00
VG1655
- 15.6-inch portable monitor with 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 2 pounds
- Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way power delivery and mini-HDMI
- Built in kickstand to support portrait and landscape orientation
- Display cover included
- Available: Now with an estimated street price of $179.00
ViewSonic Projectors
PX701-4K
- Native 4K (3840×2160) projector with 3,200 ANSI lumens of brightness
- 240Hz and 5ms response time [at 1080p resolution]
- Easy installation features include warping, automatic vertical, manual horizontal/vertical keystone and four-corner adjustment
- Features the latest DLP XPR chipset from Texas Instruments for HDR/HLG content support
- Connectivity options include: HDMI 2.0/HDCP 1.4, USB 2.0, Audio-Out and RS232
- Up to 20,000 hours of lamp life
- Available: January 2021 with an estimated street price of $899.99
PX748-4K
- Native 4K (3840×2160) projector with 4,000 ANSI lumens of brightness
- Direct big screen streaming with a single USB Type-C connector
- Installation friendly with 1.3x zoom, warping, automatic vertical keystone and four-corner adjustment features
- Home automation ready with LAN control and 12V trigger options
- 5ms ultra-fast input lag at 240Hz refresh rate [at 1080p resolution]
- Connectivity includes: HDMI 2.0/HDCP1.4, USB Type-C and Audio-Out
- Available: March 2021 with an estimated street price of $999.99
M2e
- LED-based projector with native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- Easy set-up and use with single cable, USB Type-C connector and advanced instant auto focus and auto V keystone
- 125% Rec.709 color space for amazing image quality and proprietary Cinema SuperColor+ technology
- Built-in Harman Kardon speakers; Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for flexible connectivity
- 2.2 pounds for portability
- Connectors include: HDMI 2.0/HDCP 1.4, MicroSD and Audio-out
- Available: March 2021 with an estimated street price of $549.99
