Crysis Remastered 2 & 3 PC performance analysis

Gamers interested in learning more about the PC performance they can expect from the Crysis Remastered games, will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry has published a new video providing a deep dive into the PC performance of the new Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 games. Providing a great overview of what you can expect from the enhancements added by Crytek to the previously released games.

The new enhanced Crysis trilogy is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles as well as PC systems providing a wealth of tweaks, enhancements and new features to take advantage of the latest technology incorporated into the latest powerful generation of gaming consoles.

Crysis Remastered PC performance

“Alex Battaglia is your guide to all of the changes, enhancements and refinements made to the PC version of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3. Real-time global illumination, ray tracing, remastered textures, improved effects – everything! Crytek and Saber Interactive deliver a comprehensive, modernised upgrade to a pair of excellent first-person shooters.”

“Crysis Remastered Trilogy includes each of the single-player campaigns from the legendary first-person shooters Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3, optimized for today’s hardware. Relive the adventure in this great value all-in-one bundle. What begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war as alien invaders swarm over a chain of North Korean islands. Playing as super-soldier Nomad, you are armed with a powerful Nanosuit equipped with Speed, Strength, Armor, and Cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world.”

