CrypTic handmade crypto ticker lets you monitor your investments

If you have invested in crypto currencies you may be interested in a new way to monitor your investments in the form of CrypTic a handmade crypto ticker which is now available to back on Kickstarter. Inspired by 1950’s designs the CrypTic 5301 Crypto Watcher provides a great way to monitor crypto currencies on your desk or your home.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $80 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 330% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“This handmade CrypTic crypto ticker cycles through a list with the 10 most popular crypto currencies* (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, XRP, Polkadot, Litecoin, Chainlink and Stellar). Live from the internet via built-in WIFI, with automatic refresh.

CrypTic handmade crypto ticker

The Orbiter67 CrypTic Modelnr. 5301 is THE stylish crypto-assistant on your desk, in your living room, kitchen, office or maybe even in your bedroom. This CrypTic 5301 Crypto Watcher is not just an ordinary one, this one has a very unique history! The CrypTic is invented and designed by a group of scholars – The Orbiter67 Group – in the 1960’s. Long before the existence of any crypto coin! The devices were hidden and forgotten for a few decades to be rediscovered a few years ago. Just in time to be your special crypto buddy on your journey to the moon.”

With the assumption that the CrypTic crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the CrypTic crypto ticker project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the crypto ticker, jump over to the official CrypTic crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

