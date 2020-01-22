Cruise Origin self driving vehicle unveiled

General Motors self driving car company Cruise has unveiled its first autonomous vehicle, the Cruise Origin.

The vehicle is electric powered and it has been designed to be completely different to vehicles on the road at the moment, there is no steering wheel or anything that would be used by a human driver.

Cruise have also removed the engine, the pedals, rear view mirrors, windshield wipers and more, it is designed to have more space and be more comfortable for passengers. The Cruise Origin is a self driven electric vehicle which is designed for transportation.

When human beings drive, we rely on our eyes and ears. But even in simple suburban environments, with 20/20 vision and perfect hearing, we can only look in one direction, and we can only see and hear so much.

The Cruise Origin is powered by a brand-new, all-electric platform built by General Motors. It’s got what’s called redundancy, meaning there are no single points of failure across sensing, compute, networking, or power — because there’s no backup human driver.

There are no details as yet on whether the Cruise Origin will go into production, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Cruise

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals