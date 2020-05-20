Crucible launches today via Steam

Crucible the free-to-play team-based PvP action shooter created by Amazon, is now available to play and download from the Steam games network. Created by Relentless Studios and published by Amazon Games, game mechanics within Crucible are driven by the choices you make, check out the extended gameplay trailer below to learn more.

“Each match in Crucible is a fight for survival and control. Not only will you be going toe-to-toe with your fellow competitors, but you’ll have to adapt and overcome all the challenges the planet itself throws your way. You and your teammates will need to work together to take down alien creatures, capture objectives, and pursue your opponents in search of victory.”

– Begin every match on a level playing field. Each hunter has their full array of weapons and abilities at their disposal from the word “go.”

– Before each match, you’ll select which upgrades to unlock as you level up. With these upgrades, you can define how your hunter fights. Bring along additional utility and tricks or go all-in on your damage output—it’s up to you.

– Essence is a strange substance with incredible properties, and it’s the object of all the commotion on the planet Crucible. You can get it from opponents and creatures you kill, or by controlling objectives. As you collect Essence, you’ll level up.

– You’ll get access to your pre-selected upgrades with each of your first five levels. After that, more levels mean more power and health.

– Use your abilities and your wits to master the environment and battle conditions around you. Learn the lay of the land and use it to your advantage. Capitalize on events, grab all the Essence you can, hunt down the opposition, and claim victory.

To learn more about Crucible and the gameplay you can expect from the action shooter created by Amazon jump over to the Engadget website where an in-depth overview is provided.

Source : YouTube : Engadget

