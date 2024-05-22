CRUA Duo GS all season insulated lightweight tent

When you embark on your next camping adventure, you deserve a tent that can handle any season and climate thrown its way. The Duo GS All Season Insulating Lightweight Tent by CRUA is designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering unparalleled durability and adaptability no matter where your journey takes you. Whether you’re a solo camper seeking solitude or part of a small group looking for a cozy shelter, this versatile dome tent is the perfect companion.

CRUA Duo GS

As you explore the features of the Duo GS tent, you’ll be impressed by its innovative design and high-quality components. The lightweight nature of this dome tent makes it easy to carry on your back, while the attachable 4-season insulation ensures you stay warm and cozy during chilly winter nights and cool and comfortable during hot summer days. The CRUA x REALTREE Limited Edition offers a unique and stylish aesthetic that sets you apart from other campers, while the CruaBreathe Technology works tirelessly to regulate light, sound, and temperature within the tent, creating an optimal environment for rest and relaxation.

Early bird discounts are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $359 or £283 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the retail rate, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.One of the standout features of the Duo GS tent is its flexibility to suit your specific needs. You have the freedom to choose the size, color, and kit that best aligns with your camping style and preferences. Whether you opt for the 2 Person Duo GS or the more spacious 3 Person Duo GS Maxx, you’ll have ample room to stretch out and store your gear.

The classic CRUA Green color option provides a timeless look, while the Realtree APX® Camo allows you to blend seamlessly into your natural surroundings, making it perfect for hunting trips or wildlife photography. Depending on your camping requirements, you can select either the Lightweight Backpacker Kit for minimalist adventures or the Ultimate Camper Kit for a more comprehensive setup.

Insulated Lightweight Tent

The Duo GS tent is designed to work in harmony with a range of CRUA accessories, enabling you to customize your camping experience to your heart’s content. The Double-Sided Reflective Flysheet adds an extra layer of protection against the elements, while the Full Height Attachable Porch provides additional space for lounging or storing gear. If you’re camping with a larger group, you’ll appreciate the ability to connect up to three Duo GS or Duo GS Maxx tents to the Core Tent, creating a spacious and interconnected camping environment that fosters togetherness and camaraderie.

When it comes to durability and comfort, the Duo GS tent excels in every aspect. The robust outer layer is built to withstand the rigors of diverse climates, while the plush, cozy insulation creates a warm and inviting interior. Whether you find yourself camping in the snowy peaks of the Alps or the humid regions of Texas, this tent has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it meets and exceeds your expectations. Setting up the Duo GS is a breeze, with just three poles required—two for the tent itself and one for the porch—making it a hassle-free experience that allows you to focus on enjoying your surroundings.

If the CRUA Duo GS campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the CRUA Duo GS insulated lightweight camping tent project analyze the promotional video below.

Kickstarter Projectfifth

The Duo GS tent goes above and beyond by offering compatibility with portable AC units like the ZEROBREEZE Mark 2, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable even on the hottest summer nights. The Realtree APX® Camo option is a game-changer for those who value stealth and discretion, allowing you to blend effortlessly into your natural surroundings and observe wildlife without disturbing their habitat.

When you invest in the Duo GS All Season Insulating Lightweight Tent, you’re not just purchasing a simple shelter; you’re acquiring a versatile, durable, and comfortable home away from home that adapts to any environment. With its innovative features, customizable options, and unwavering commitment to your comfort, the Duo GS is the ultimate companion for your next camping trip. Embrace the great outdoors with confidence, knowing that your tent is designed to exceed your expectations and provide you with unforgettable memories.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and configuration options for the insulated lightweight camping tent, jump over to the official CRUA Duo GS crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals