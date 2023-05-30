Crossfire Sierra Squad PS VR2 gameplay revealed

PlayStation gamers equipped with virtual reality hardware or those of you thinking of purchasing the new PlayStation VR2 headset and controllers. Our sure to enjoy this new brief gameplay teaser trailer for the upcoming virtual reality shooter Crossfire Sierra Squad. Taking on the role of a the team lead for an elite paramilitary fireteam within the Global Risk organization facing an unexpected skirmish with the rival Black List organization. You will need to battle a variety of crafty enemies in a relentless search for the truth. “Prove why you were selected as the intrepid leader of the most feared special unit in existence – Sierra Squad!”

Crossfire Sierra Squad gameplay

“When you drop into the action, you’ll experience all the high-quality characters, maps, and movement that Crossfire fans have become accustomed to, now in VR. Fierce paramilitary action between rival factions Black List and Global Risk in a variety of indoor and outdoor battle scenes with over 60 campaign missions will keep you riveted.”

“39 types of weapons including pistols, rifles, throwable – and throw back-able – grenades and sniper rifles with revolutionary scope mechanics give you plenty of options to dispatch 17 types of enemies. You’ll also engage with heavy artillery like helicopters and LAV’s in full 360° VR space, so be sure to keep your head on a swivel. Clearing the enemies out won’t be easy. But if you need help, recruit up to 3 other friends and jump into large-scale co-op play!”

Unfortunately, no release date has been officially set as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Sony



