Cromaria speaker hits Kickstarter from $1,500

A unique speaker has been created by Cromaria offering high precision double metal pipe technology, and a 100% full metal speaker that allows your audio to be taken to “another-level” says its creators. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1500 or £1128. If the Cromaria speaker Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Cromaria speaker project review the promotional video below.

“Opening a new world of full-ranged speakers through double metal pipe technology! Double pipe technology made of metal forms an air barrier, presenting a vacuum sound. When signals from various ranges go inside the encloser(speaker body), the impact sound and gradual sound are created, and the patented double metal pipe technology minimizes them for more natural sound. Its form can change in various shapes without affecting the magnetic property of the speaker unit, and it is possible to present a technology that maximizes the quality of the low-mid range sound.”

“It minimizes the diffused reflected sound better than existing wooden speakers, and it can deliver accurate sounds in low output. The unique firmness of metal enables the accurate and detailed expression of sounds through reflected sounds, not absorbed sounds, and it will sound like a performer is playing right in front of you.”

The Cromaria speakeris made 100% of aluminum. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Cromaria speaker crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

