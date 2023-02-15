Creative Outlier Free wireless headphones launched

Creative has launched its latest wireless headphones, the Creative Outlier Free, and these headphones use bone conduction technology.

The new Creative Outlier Free headphones are now available to order for $79.99 from the Creative inline store.

The use of bone conduction technology revolves around transducers on the headphones, which, through vibrations on the user’s cheekbones, transmit sound waves into the inner ears. With their ears freed up from in-ear or over-ear headphones, users feel safer through heightened environmental awareness while enjoying high-quality acoustics – this is especially useful for joggers or cyclists on busy streets, or gym enthusiasts who like to chat with their workout buddies.

Thanks to this benefit of open-ear listening, the Outlier Free is also ideal for leisure activities such as singing on mobile karaoke apps, where users would enjoy being able to hear their own voices, just as they would in a natural environment.

The Outlier Free is equipped with a slew of handy features for wireless headphones – up to 10 hours of battery life per charge (10 minutes of quick-charging provides 2 hours of playtime), IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity (up to 2 Bluetooth devices at a time), low-latency mode to minimize audio-visual lag, built-in microphone and Siri / Google Assistant support. It is constructed using lightweight silicone and titanium memory alloy for optimal comfort and fit.

Source Creative





