New Creative Sound Blaster X5 launched in the US

Creative Sound Blaster X5

Creative has announced the launch of its new Creative Sound Blaster X5 in the USA, and the device will retail for $279.99.

The new Sound Blaster X5 supports ASIO 2.2 for low-latency playback and recording and it features a wide range of audio inputs and outputs.

Creative Technology today launched Sound Blaster X5, its latest USB DAC and amplifier sound card that ticks all the boxes on a discerning audiophile’s gear wish list. Decked with class-leading components, breakthrough audio technologies, a comprehensive connectivity profile and sporting a premium look and feel in a sleek build, the X5 simply pulls out all the stops as a compelling audio solution like no other.

Sound Blaster X5 personifies the best of Creative’s audio engineering and design expertise, equipped with audiophile-grade components to achieve exceptional audio quality. It is the first Sound Blaster to feature a dual-DAC design – 2 Cirrus Logic CS43198 DACs deliver high-resolution lossless playback in 32-bit / 384 kHz over PCM with ultra-high dynamic range of up to 130 dB DNR. These DACs can also decode audio formats in DoP128 and DSD256 for high-fidelity audio streaming. Audio distortion is practically non-existent with an oversampled multi-bit modulator for an incredibly low Total Harmonic Distortion rating of 0.00018%.

You can find out more information about the new  Sound Blaster X5 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Creative

