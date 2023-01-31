New Creative Sound Blaster X5 launched in the US

Creative has announced the launch of its new Creative Sound Blaster X5 in the USA, and the device will retail for $279.99.

The new Sound Blaster X5 supports ASIO 2.2 for low-latency playback and recording and it features a wide range of audio inputs and outputs.

Creative Technology today launched Sound Blaster X5, its latest USB DAC and amplifier sound card that ticks all the boxes on a discerning audiophile’s gear wish list. Decked with class-leading components, breakthrough audio technologies, a comprehensive connectivity profile and sporting a premium look and feel in a sleek build, the X5 simply pulls out all the stops as a compelling audio solution like no other.

Sound Blaster X5 personifies the best of Creative’s audio engineering and design expertise, equipped with audiophile-grade components to achieve exceptional audio quality. It is the first Sound Blaster to feature a dual-DAC design – 2 Cirrus Logic CS43198 DACs deliver high-resolution lossless playback in 32-bit / 384 kHz over PCM with ultra-high dynamic range of up to 130 dB DNR. These DACs can also decode audio formats in DoP128 and DSD256 for high-fidelity audio streaming. Audio distortion is practically non-existent with an oversampled multi-bit modulator for an incredibly low Total Harmonic Distortion rating of 0.00018%.

You can find out more information about the new Sound Blaster X5 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Creative





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals