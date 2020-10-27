Creative Outlier Air V2 headphones unveiled

Creative has launched its latest wireless headphones, the Creative Outlier Air V2 and they come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 and an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

They come with a battery that will give ytou up to 34 hours of usage, they also have a built in microphone with Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology.

You can find out more details about the new Creative Outlier Air V2 headphones at the link below, they are now available for £64.99, they will normally retail for £74.99.

Source Creative

