Create AI art using the Midjourney dual image effects

The Midjourney platform has emerged as a powerful tool for creative expression and if you’re looking to create more unique AI art you might be interested in new ways to combine and manipulate multiple images. These techniques allows artists to use one image to generate another or merge images together. One method is demonstrated by Wade McMaster, but all methods opens up a wealth of new creative directions for users to explore.

The Midjourney dual image effect is a fascinating process that involves manipulating a base image to resemble another. For instance in the example provided by McMaster one might start with an image of a pyramid nestled in a jungle and transform it to mirror an angry face.

How to use the Midjourney dual image effect

To begin, the user must first activate the ‘remix mode’ in the settings. This mode allows the user to manipulate the base image in various ways. Once the remix mode is activated, the user types in a prompt, such as ‘skull face looking forward’, and adds ‘-stop 20’ to halt the image generation at 20. This stop at 20 results in images that are somewhat blurry, providing a canvas for further manipulation.

The user then selects the image they believe will best convert into something else. This selected image is upscaled, and the user types in what they’d like it to be made up of, such as ‘an aerial view of an island surrounded by water’. The result is a fascinating image that resembles the original image (a skull) but is composed of the new prompt (an island) as pictured above. The user can then upscale the image again to get a clearer view.

The best way to “blend” Midjourney images

Another Midjourney expert Christian Heidorn explains the best way to combine multiple images together in Midjourney for the best effect possible.

If the results are not satisfactory, the user has the option to re-roll and try different prompts, thanks to the ‘remix mode’. This feature encourages experimentation and allows the user to explore various creative directions. The speaker suggests getting more descriptive with the prompts for better results and experimenting with the stop levels, with 20 being a good middle ground.

The user also has the option to further manipulate the image by keeping the same details but pulling it further away from the original image. This feature allows for a high degree of customization and creative freedom, enabling the user to create truly unique pieces of art.

However, it’s important to note that the process is described as ‘hit and miss’. It requires patience and a willingness to experiment. But with persistence, the dual image effect feature can produce striking results, transforming ordinary images into extraordinary pieces of art.

Combining images in Midjourney

The Midjourney platform’s dual image, blend and image combining features offers a unique and innovative way for digital artists to push their creativity to new heights. By manipulating and transforming images, users can explore new creative directions and produce truly unique pieces of art. While the process may require patience and experimentation, the potential for stunning results makes it a worthwhile endeavor for any digital artist.

Source & Image : Wade McMaster



