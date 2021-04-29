EK-AIO Elite 280 D-RGB CPU water block cooler launches

EK has introduced a new processor water block cooler in the form of the EK-AIO Elite 280 D-RGB, fitted with the 280 mm radiator, in the same theme as the initial EK-AIO 280 D-RGB. “Whether you are into heavy overclocking or wish to have a silent PC, the 280 mm radiator can provide both simultaneously. An AIO of this size needs an ATX-sized case that is ready to fit the 280 mm slim radiator and four EK-Vardar fans.” Compared to the EK-AIO 280 D-RGB, the EK-AIO Elite 280 D-RGB comes with four fans instead of just two, making it ideal for users who prefer their fans in a push-pull setup for improved performance.

Features of the new EK-AIO Elite 280 D-RGB CPU water block cooler :

Powerful Pump – The robust SPC-style pump is upgraded for higher RPMs. It ensures sufficient coolant flow through a dense copper fin structure, delivering optimal performance compared to its class of AIO products currently on the market. A sizeable pump housing indicates the quality of the pump that promises durability alongside smooth and quiet operation. The glossy Black Nickel cover of the pump unit boasts an elegant look with the subtle hint of D-RGB effects showing through the EK badge.

Fierce Fans – The included addressable D-RGB Vardar fans are high-static pressure cooling fans, designed and built primarily for radiator use in liquid cooling systems. The perfectly balanced, opaque, 7-blade rotor design is optimized for light dispersion and high-pressure operation while maintaining a low noise profile throughout the fan’s whole operational range. There is a total of 9 addressable D-RGB LEDs under the motor hub, ensuring perfect light diffusion, even in broad daylight.

The EK-AIO Elite comes with four Vardar fans, which can be utilized to create a push-pull configuration or, if there isn’t enough space, better airflow when two fans are mounted on the chassis.

Cable Management – To help manage the cables of the EK-Vardar fans, the EK-AIO Elite unit comes with an EK-Hub, offering multi-connection with up to seven sets of addressable RGB and PWM headers. The EK-Hub will help you neatly organize the Push-Pull fan configuration.

Robust Radiator – A high-grade 27 mm-thick aluminium radiator makes this EK-AIO compatible with most of the popular cases. The stylish black radiator, while being slim, is being efficiently utilized since its core has almost the same thickness as its outer body.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by EK, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : EK

