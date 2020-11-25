Cozmo the friendly robot returns

After the demise of Anki the company responsible for creating the friendly robot Cozmo, Digital Dreams stepped in to save the Cozmo range of robots as well as the popular Anki Overdrive modern “slotcar” style racing system. This month Digital Dreams have announced the availability to preorder Cozmo 2.0 offering a number of extras for orders placed before November 30th, 2020. After which shipping is expected to take place as early as May 15th, 2021.

As well as a few subtle changes to Cozmo’s appearance, there are a number of hardware improvements under the hood that will make a big difference in this little robot, such as :

– Increased Battery Life – a new battery will provide as much as 30% more runtime. (Batteries can also be replaced more easily via the redesigned battery compartment.)

– Better Obstacle Detection – four proximity sensors will allow Cozmo to better navigate his environment.

– Improved Camera Resolution – a new 2MP camera will enhance Cozmo’s facial recognition; improving his ability to recognize pets and even know if someone is smiling.

– Full Color Display – a new full color display will replace the current monochrome unit, letting your Cozmo express a wider range of emotions.

For more details on the new educational toy robot jump over to the official Digital Dreams website by following the link below.

Source : Cozmo Robot

