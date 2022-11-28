Shell Well smart, modular cosmetic travel case with glass bottles

If you would like to organise your cosmetics in a more convenient way when travelling, you may be interested in the new smart travel case call the Shell Well. Consisting of two independent compartments which attach together using magnets. The cosmetic travel case features an illuminated mirror, phone stand and battery pack, glass make up containers, perfume atomiser, and jewellery organiser.

The modular design allows you to easily arrange the compartments to suit your needs wherever you may be travelling. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $129 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Standard cosmetics bags are annoying. Shampoo constantly leaks, cosmetics take up too much space when flying, and everything is out of place so it’s hard to find what you need. We solved these problems by creating special compartments for each item. Shell Well is with you anywhere – from your daily routine, business trips, sports to a camping trip! No single cosmetic bag can satisfy all these needs- until now.

You have everything you need at hand. Be confident in yourself every day! Shell Well is your best helper.”

Cosmetic travel case

Assuming that the Shell Well funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Shell Well smart cosmetic travel case project play the promotional video below.

“The power bank is ready to fully charge your gadgets (5000 mAh). No need for unnecessary chargers that take up space in your bag. And use the foldable Phone Tablet Stand for convenience. Mirror with LED lighting for your ideal make up. Lamps evenly illuminate the face at any time of the day. Even in low light you can easily create your perfect image.”

“Two independent cases, magnetized in one easy movement. Can be used as a single unit or in parts • Change the contents depending on your needs. Use these compartments separately or together. 6 glass Jars for all needs. Each vial has its own space. Transparent measuring scale. A handy, ergonomically shaped massaging hair brush. Portable atomizer for your perfume. At the touch of a button! Saves you from bulky and heavy bottles! High quality | spill resistant | environmentally friendly I numbered for our convenience.”

Source : Kickstarter





