Corsair iCUE LT100 Lighting Towers and headset stand

If you would like to add some ambient lighting to your gaming area, you may be interested to know that Corsair has introduced a new desktop light and headset stand in the form of the Corsair iCUE LT100 Lighting Towers. The new accessory is already listed on Amazon , although currently unavailable.

“Extend your PC’s RGB lighting with the CORSAIR iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers Starter Kit, part of the iCUE Smart Lighting Ecosystem. 92 RGB LEDs light up your room with ambient lighting that dynamically integrates with your games and media for a truly immersive experience. Cycle through 11 lighting profiles out of the box with push-button control or connect to CORSAIR iCUE software to synchronize your RGB lighting effects across all compatible CORSAIR devices in your system and all external iCUE Smart Lighting devices. The Starter Kit includes two lighting towers with 46 customizable LEDs each, housed in light-diffusing casing that softens and blends light. With an included removable headset holder, LT100 Smart Lighting Towers add convenient, versatile, and stunning RGB lighting to any setup.”

Features of the Corsair iCUE LT100 Lighting Towers inlcude :

– Immersive Ambient Lighting: Extend your PC’s RGB lighting, illuminating your environment with diffused colors and intricate lighting effects to create an immersive backdrop of ambient lighting.

– Integrate with Games and Media: Synchronize your ambient lighting to dynamically match the on-screen action in games, movies, and videos, or turn your room into a living visualizer for your music.

– Everything You Need to Shine: Includes two connected 422 mm-tall towers with 46 customizable LEDs each, an external power supply, a 1.5 m extension cable, and a removable headset holder.

– 11 Preset Lighting Profiles: Illuminate your space immediately at the push of a button with 11 profiles available out of the box.

– Part of the iCUE Smart Lighting Ecosystem: Powered by CORSAIR iCUE software, enabling fully customized and synchronized RGB lighting across all iCUE-compatible CORSAIR devices in your system and all external iCUE Smart Lighting devices.

