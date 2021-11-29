CoreFitBall Pro home gym and chair promotes healthy posture

CoreFitBall Pro is a unique home gym that also doubles as a comfortable ergonomic chair that promotes healthy posture, enabling you to integrate healthier habits when sitting by using your core muscles to help improve your posture. The ergonomic still supports weights up to 120 kg and is available in two sizes and features anti slip silicon feet and a safety structure designed intentionally to allow it to fit seamlessly into any style home.

CoreFitBall Pro home gym

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $109 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We understand that the little things count in your everyday life. That’s why we believe the most vital day-to-day tool, a chair, should offer you a whole lot. The CoreFitBall Pro is a revolutionary gym ball chair that preserves the benefits of a traditional gym ball and offers additional benefits for users. Each member of your family has specific needs. The CoreFitBall Prowas thoughtfully designed to promote activity and a healthier lifestyle for all users.”

Assuming that the CoreFitBall Pro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the CoreFitBall Pro home gym project watch the promotional video below.

“Let’s be real. Our lives have changed significantly due to the pandemic. One of the biggest impacts from that is how we want to take care of things from home, as much as we can. Most activities that were previously conducted outside our home, is now moved inside. As we spend more time at home, our level of basic activity has decreased significantly. However, we should never let this compromise our health or our children’s.”

“You can conduct a ray of various exercises with the CoreFitBall Pro such as strength training, yoga, pilates, stretching, etc. Exercise effectively in the comfort of your home, using the CoreFitBall Pro. The CoreFitBall Pro is in the form of a stabilized gym ball so it is completely safe and still be used to actively work on balance and strengthening your core. When you’re sitting for long hours, it’s crucial to your health to sit with proper posture. However, as we all know, this is easier said than done and what actually ends up happening is a lot of slouching, forward head, inactive muscles, and a list of body parts that suffer. We get it, it’s difficult to consciously maintain the proper posture. When sitting on the CoreFitBall Pro, the elasticity of the gym ball and the stable support of the stand naturally induces the right posture, enabling proper back exercise.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the home gym, jump over to the official CoreFitBall Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

