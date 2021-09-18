NEWTRAL professional ergonomic chair helps you focus & relax

If you spend considerable amounts of time sitting at your desk it might be time to upgrade that old swivel seat into a professional ergonomic chair to help reduce pressure on your back, reduce stress and allow you to focus, game or relax for longer. NEWTRAL is a new ergonomic chair which ships complete with a headrest, footrest and 4D mesh design offering a fully adjustable chair with lower back support fully adjustable headrest and aluminum alloy base for stability.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $329 or £238 (depending on current exchange rates)

NEWTRAL professional ergonomic chair features

“The human back is a design disaster in which it was definitely not built for the modern lifestyle. Nowadays, most of us work every day in an office that sits on uncomfortable office chairs for at least 8 hours. Furthermore, the chairs are not conducive to our productivity or back muscles, and it is not surprising that an office chair without sufficient support can cause great stress to the lower back.”

NEWTRAL campaign

“Statistics show that a sitting position without lumbar support increases IVD (Intervertebral Disc) pressure by almost 50% compared to sitting with lumbar support. If you have back pain and are unable to concentrate, this can have a negative impact on the quality of your work. Furthermore, sitting for long periods in an ordinary office chair leads to back pain – A serious problem affecting people’s performance and personal life.”

“NEWTRAL is an ergonomically oriented product company dedicated to improving people’s health, comfort, and productivity through innovative product design. NEWTRAL ergonomic chair uses ergonomic design to bring wellness to the workplace and home office. With several planned innovations, NEWTRAL aims to develop more products that promote a healthier lifestyle and physical, mental, and emotional well-being.this”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the ergonomic chair

Source : Indiegogo

