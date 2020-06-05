Coolpad COOL10 budget smartphone unveiled

Coolpad have launched a new budget Android smartphone the Coolpad COOL10and the handset comes with a 6.51 inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.and it features a Helio P30 mobile processor.
As well as the Helio P30 it also come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage and it comes with a 4,900 mAh battery and a fingerprint reader on the side of the device.
Other specifications on the new Coolpad COOL10 include an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls.
On the rear of the handset there is a triple camera setup which includes a 16 megapixel main camera, there are no details on the other two cameras as yet.
The handset will retail for CNY 899 which is about $125 at the current exchange rate and it will be available in a choice of three colors.