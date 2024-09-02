CookieRun Limited Edition X1 gaming keyboard

Are you ready to elevate your gaming experience to the next level? The FUNDIAN X1 Gaming Keyboard, CookieRun Limited Edition, is here to transform the way you play. This all-in-one wireless gamepad and keyboard combo is designed to be compatible with a wide range of platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Steam PC, and Nintendo Switch. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, this versatile device has everything you need to dominate your favorite games.

Key Takeaways Compatible with multiple platforms: iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Steam PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Comprehensive control options including joysticks, directional pad, and game buttons.

Versatile Bluetooth pairing modes for different gaming styles.

Advanced keyboard features with QWERTY layout and backlight support.

Technical excellence with Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz wireless frequency, and a 10-meter range.

Compact and lightweight design with a 450mAh battery and Type C charging.

Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $49 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The FUNDIAN X1 Gaming Keyboard is engineered to work seamlessly across multiple platforms. Whether you’re gaming on your smartphone, tablet, PC, or console, this device has got you covered. Its compatibility with iOS Arcade, Android, Windows, Mac, Steam PC, and Nintendo Switch ensures that you can enjoy a consistent gaming experience no matter where you are. Imagine playing your favorite game on your phone during your commute and then seamlessly switching to your PC when you get home, all without missing a beat.

This gaming keyboard is packed with a variety of control options to give you the edge in any game. It features two joysticks with click switches, a four-directional pad, and X, Y, A, B game buttons. Additionally, it includes L1, L2, R1, R2 shoulder buttons and five extra game buttons, all designed to provide you with maximum control and precision. The built-in vibration function adds an extra layer of immersion, making every game feel more realistic. Imagine the tactile feedback as you navigate through intense battles or explore vast open worlds, enhancing your overall gaming experience.

The FUNDIAN X1 offers multiple Bluetooth pairing layout modes to suit different gaming styles and platforms. Whether you prefer the DUALSHOCK style for iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows, or the Xbox style for iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows, this device has a mode for you. It even includes a Nintendo Switch style mode and an Android touch-mapping mode via the ShootingPlus V3 App, ensuring that you can customize your gaming experience to your liking. This versatility means you can switch between different gaming setups effortlessly, adapting to whatever game you’re playing at the moment.

If the CookieRun Limited Edition campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the CookieRun Limited Edition X1 gaming keyboard project appraise the promotional video below.

The QWERTY layout with 62 keys and backlight support makes typing and gaming in low-light conditions a breeze. The touchpad mouse with DPI changing function adds another layer of convenience, allowing you to navigate and control your device with ease. The Bluetooth pairing options, both automatic and manual, ensure a hassle-free connection every time. Whether you’re typing a quick message to a friend or navigating through complex game menus, the advanced keyboard features make every action smooth and efficient.

The FUNDIAN X1 Gaming Keyboard is built with the latest technology to provide a seamless gaming experience. It features Bluetooth 5.0 for the gamepad, keyboard, and mouse, and operates on a 2.4GHz wireless frequency. With a 10-meter wireless range in open areas, you can enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions. The device is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around. Its 450mAh battery with Type C charging ensures that you can game for hours without worrying about running out of power. Imagine the freedom of gaming anywhere in your home without being tethered by cables, and the convenience of quick recharges to keep you in the game longer.

With the FUNDIAN X1 Gaming Keyboard, CookieRun Limited Edition, you’re not just getting a gaming accessory; you’re investing in a comprehensive gaming solution. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to transform your gaming experience. This device is designed to meet all your gaming needs, providing you with the tools to excel in any game, on any platform.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and quality standards for the X1 gaming keyboard, jump over to the official CookieRun Limited Edition crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



