New ASUS ExpertBook B3 Flip convertible laptop launches

ASUS has launched a new convertible laptop, the ExpertBook B3 Flip, designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s professionals and students. This innovative device features a 360-degree hinge that allows it to function as a laptop, tablet, or tent, providing users with the flexibility to adapt to various work and learning environments.

At the heart of the ExpertBook B3 Flip is a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, which ensures smooth performance even when tackling complex tasks. Users can also upgrade the laptop’s memory to a whopping 40 GB, offering ample space for all necessary applications and files. The laptop is equipped with state-of-the-art connectivity options, such as the latest WiFi 6E and ASUS WiFi Master technology, which deliver faster internet speeds and more reliable connections. For those on the go, an optional 4G LTE feature keeps you connected even when traditional WiFi isn’t available.

One of the standout features of the ExpertBook B3 Flip is its AI-powered noise-canceling technology, which is especially useful during virtual meetings or classes, making sure your voice is heard clearly without any distracting background noise. The device also includes a fast-charging stylus that fits snugly in a built-in holder, perfect for those who frequently take notes or enjoy sketching.

Convertible laptop

ASUS has not overlooked the importance of eye comfort and device cleanliness. The laptop’s screen is certified to reduce blue light exposure, and the ASUS Antibacterial Guard helps keep the surface more hygienic. Security is a top priority for the ExpertBook B3 Flip, which comes with a range of features to protect your privacy and data. These include a fingerprint sensor, TPM 2.0, BIOS password protection, and a physical cover for the webcam.

Durability is another key aspect of this laptop, as it meets the rigorous MIL-STD 810H standards, indicating it can handle the daily bumps and knocks that come with regular use. This reassurance is vital for both professionals and students who rely on their devices to perform day in and day out. An exciting feature for those looking to enhance their productivity is the Windows Copilot, which offers AI assistance at the press of a dedicated button, making multitasking more efficient.

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Flip is more than just a high-performance laptop; it represents a step towards sustainable technology, providing a dependable option for the evolving landscape of hybrid work and education. With its comprehensive security, impressive capabilities, and robust build, it stands ready to become an essential tool for a broad audience.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals