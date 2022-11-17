Convert film slides into digital photos

If you have lots of old film slides, you would like to convert into digital photos, you may be interested in a new project created by YouTuber Scott Lawrence. The automated film slide conversion system has been created using a little Arduino programming together with a DLSR camera to capture the slides as a digital photographs. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique Arduino project which is capable of converting 140 film slides into digital photographs in just 10 minutes.

Convert slides to digital photos

This is my arduino-powered slide capture controller/system. At its core it is:

– Arduino Leonardo (SS Micro) as the brains

– 7 segment, 6 digit display

– Adafruit I2C rotary encoder/switch/neopixel

– IR LED to for remote triggering the Nikon

– Nikon D70, with zoom/macro lens and 2x telephoto converter

– Kodak Carousel 760

– Ulanzi 49 LED lamp

– 3d printed items: Carousel Remote connector, lens tube adapter, LED panel supports, frosted plastic support, IR LED holder, project enclosure lid

The short version is: put a tray or stack of slides on top, make sure the camera is pointing at it, in focus and has its manual exposure set properly (i was using 320 ISO, f/22, 1/10 sec shutter speed), and start the controller. wait 10 minutes, and all 140 slides are captured!

To learn more about the project that converts slides to digital photos jump over to the official Arduino website by following the link below.

Source : AB





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals