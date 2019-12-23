Convert/Resize/Download 4K Videos with WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe

Sponsored

We have been familiar with 1080p/720p for quite some years. While HD has taken a leap with higher resolution up to 4K UHD. From cameras to TVs, game consoles to streaming services, mobiles to desktops, 4K UHD can be seen everywhere with crisper images, and better audio fidelity. However, there are also some issues requiring a comprehensive 4K/HD video solution in the tough transition. For example, the embedded 4K HEVC codec may lead video playback failure on under-powered hardware; the huge size of 4K videos might stop you from playing, editing, sharing and storing; or you sometimes need to save 4K UHD videos from online.

Fortunately, all of this is nothing to WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe – an excellent HD video converter, which enables you to convert, compress and download 4K/HD videos fast with highest quality within 3 steps.

To be specific, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe enjoys a wide support of input & output. It’s accessible for videos from more than 370 devices and sources such as smartphone, tablet, action cam, drone, DSLR, camcorder, TV, computer etc., and exports videos to 420+ profiles including MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI, WMV, FLV, HEVC codec, H.264, etc. in whatever resolution and codec.

Certainly, what matters most is its great ability on video conversion. It delivers all-in-one solution for 4K and HD videos, from video conversion, compression, editing, download to slideshow making.

Based on the wide input and output support, you’re able to convert 4K, HD video to any video format and devices such as iPhone recorded 4K MOV video to MP4 , Blu-ray/DVD ripped MKV to MP4, GoPro 4K/2.7K/HD footage to YouTube and so on. And thanks to the embedded intraframe and interframe compression algorithm, along with advanced entropy coding, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is available to compress 4K/HD video file size by up to 90% without losing quality.

Also, it allows users to do some video editing. You can cut unwanted video clips, crop video frame size, merge several video clips into one easily with the inbuilt video editor.

The features don’t end there. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can also download 4K/HD videos and music from 1000+ sites including YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook etc. It’s also adept to create breathtaking photo slideshow with background music for wedding, graduation and so on.

Beyond that, what make WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe superior are the fast speed and flawless video quality. Thanks to the unique level-3 GPU acceleration tech and High Quality Engine, WinX runs 47x real-time faster to accomplish 4K/HD video conversion without losing quality.

Briefly, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a GPU-accelerated 4K video converter that converts, resizes, cuts and downloads 4K/HD videos at fast speed with intact quality. And it supports multi-languages, including German, English, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese. Whether you’re a German user or not, just free download this 4K video converter and give it a whirl. And you can even download the free trial and get 50% exclusive discount of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe. Take your chance, or you will regret it.

