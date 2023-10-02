Using containers and containerization strategies for developers

In the studios of modern application development, containerization has emerged as a pivotal element. However, the key to harnessing its full potential lies in the effective management of container resources. This quick overview guide provides more information on the importance of a container management strategy and its impact on business operations.

Scaling up microservices in anticipation of increased resource utilization is a critical aspect of container management. Kubernetes, a popular open-source platform, has the ability to scale up microservices within containerized applications, thereby meeting demand during both anticipated and unexpected events. This capability is crucial in ensuring that businesses can respond swiftly and efficiently to changes in demand, thereby maintaining service quality and customer satisfaction.

Containerization strategies for developers

In the video below Chris Rosen from IBM walks through four use cases for development and operations to help you maximize performance and uptime, minimize cost, stay agile, and remain in compliance.

Container management strategies

However, the consequences of improper resource management can be severe. Not properly setting resources and scaling back down after an event can result in wasteful spending on cloud resources. This underscores the importance of a well-planned container management strategy to avoid such situations and ensure optimal utilization of resources.

Container management strategies can be applied in various scenarios, including batch jobs, open source projects, built-in tools, and data sovereignty. Each of these use cases presents unique challenges and requirements, necessitating a tailored approach to container management.

Differentiating between developer and operations administrator personas is another important aspect of container management. IBM Cloud Code Engine, for instance, allows developers to focus on solving business challenges rather than operating clusters. On the other hand, IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service (IKS) is a managed service that provides the latest capabilities from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) community, catering to the needs of operations administrators.

Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud is another offering that provides managed OpenShift, which includes built-in monitoring, logging, and CI/CD tooling within a single cluster. This integrated solution simplifies container management and enhances operational efficiency.

“Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, brings together tested and trusted services to reduce the friction of developing, modernizing, deploying, running, and managing applications. OpenShift delivers a consistent experience across public cloud, on-premise, hybrid cloud, or edge architecture.”

Data sovereignty is a critical consideration in container management. IBM Cloud Satellite, a distributed cloud offering, allows platform as a service (PaaS) to run in your location of choice, addressing data sovereignty concerns and ensuring compliance with local regulations.

AI, automation, and observability are important aspects to consider in a containerized workload. AI can create a more engaging experience with customers by using data for targeted campaigns and intelligent chatbot responses. Automation can minimize human error, eliminate risk, and ensure repeatability across different environments. Observability provides insights and recommendations through the entire stack, from the infrastructure layer to the top level of containerized applications.

A container management strategy is essential in today’s business landscape. It not only ensures efficient resource utilization but also enables businesses to respond swiftly to changes in demand, minimize risks, and enhance customer engagement. With offerings like IBM Cloud Code Engine, IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, and IBM Cloud Satellite, businesses can effectively manage their container resources and drive operational efficiency.



