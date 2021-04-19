New Docker Desktop for Mac supports Apple M1 Silicon

The develop and team responsible for creating Docker have announced the release of a new desktop application for Apple Mac users with support for Apple’s latest M1 Silicon chips. Docker has already been made available for Mac systems with Intel chips although the macOS must be version 10.14 or newer, i.e Mojave, Catalina, or Big Sur and the Docker development team recommend upgrading to the latest version of macOS. The Docker Desktop installation includes Docker Engine, Docker CLI client, Docker Compose, Notary, Kubernetes, and Credential Helper.

“After the M1 machines were publicly available, those of you on our developer preview program tested some very early builds. And then as we moved into public tech previews and release candidates, many more of you joined in with testing your enormous variety of use cases, and reporting bugs. In total we have had 45,000 downloads of the various preview builds, and 140 tickets raised on our public bug tracker, not to mention countless messages on our community Slack.”

“Docker supports Docker Desktop on the most recent versions of macOS. That is, the current release of macOS and the previous two releases. As new major versions of macOS are made generally available, Docker stops supporting the oldest version and supports the newest version of macOS (in addition to the previous two releases). Docker Desktop currently supports macOS Mojave, macOS Catalina, and macOS Big Sur. If you experience any issues after upgrading your macOS to version 10.15, you must install the latest version of Docker Desktop to be compatible with this version of macOS.”

