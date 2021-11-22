Visonic Dome smart hands-free contact lens cleaner

Those of you that wear non-disposable contact lenses may be interested in a new smart contact lens cleaner aptly named the Visonic Dome, designed to help you easily clean your contact lenses at the touch of a button. Designed by Daniel Webber and exclusively launched via Kickstarter the contact lens cleaner allows you to keep your lenses clean and fresh protecting your eyes from infection and the possibility of irritated eyes during the day. The hands free contact lens cleaner has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 19 days remaining.

Hands-free contact lens cleaner

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $79 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Meet Visonic Dome, your hands-free contact lens cleaner. No more rubbing your irritated eyes. Never tear your contact lenses while cleaning them – ever again. Give your contact lenses a pro-quality clean with the push of one button. Enjoy lenses that feel fresh longer! Scrub your contacts free from deposits and contaminants that build up after regular wear. Intuitive ‘Left & Right’ baskets hold your contact lenses in place while they’re cleaned.”

If the Visonic Dome campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Visonic Dome contact lens cleaner project watch the promotional video below.

“Visonic Dome uses ultrasonic vibrations to create millions of microscopic bubbles in your multipurpose solution in a process called ‘cavitation.’ As the bubbles implode, they blast away the dirt, dust, pollen, and grime that make your contacts uncomfortable. Visonic Dome is also a convenient place to store your lenses any time you’re not wearing them. Just push the single button and let Visonic Dome handle the rest. An automatic, 10 minute timer shuts off once your contacts are clean. No settings to fumble with. Quick and hassle-free!”

Visonic Dome contact lens cleaner demonstration

“Backers will receive a poll with 3 color options: royal blue, aquamarine, and black. The color with the most votes will be available to all backers as an alternative to the standard white. Visonic Dome is proudly Made in the USA and ships free in the USA.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the contact lens cleaner, jump over to the official Visonic Dome crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals