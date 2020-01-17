LEROU automatic head massaging robot

LEROU is a new robotic headmaster Roger designed to help relieve stress and help you relax whenever needed. The headset includes a precision mechanical massaging robot that is capable of improving your quality of sleep as well as relieving stress during those difficult times. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the LEROU head massager which is available via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges from roughly £130.

“Burnt out from stress; feeling irritated and can’t calm down; having poor sleep quality or can’t sleep at night, eventually causing you to poor mental state then inefficient work the next day.Introducing LEROU Robot, a personal head massager that would make you feel relax and comfortable without obstructing your work. When using it, you will truly feel as if someone is massaging your temples. It stimulates you to be sleepy, and ultimately improve your sleep quality. LEROU Robot will change the way you sleep and relax. For those who don’t like crow’s feet ,LEROU ROBOT is like a beautician’s fingertips that massages the corner of your eyes. Regular usage can prevent and eliminate the growth of crow’s feet.”

“LEROU is very simple and convenient to use, you can check the total working time of the massaging robot through the LED Display. Press the button for 3 secs to start or shut off the massaging robot.LEROU Robot implements human massaging simulation technique. So, when you are using LEROU Robot, you will feel as if your masseur is massaging you. The best part? You just need to position LEROU Robot on your head, turn it on, and carry on with your own work. You don’t need to hold anything in place, just let your LEROU do the job for you.”

Source: Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals