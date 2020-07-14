Easily connected Arduino board and more

Developers, makers and hobbyists searching for an easy way to connect Arduino boards and shields together will be pleased to know that EASE, developed by Harmonic Bionics is now once again available from the Crowd Supply online store and have started shipping out to those who have preordered. Priced from $99 with free shipping throughout the United States the Shield in an Arduino Uno form factor complete with EtherCAT capabilities for use when connecting multiple Arduino boards.

“Thank you for your patience during these unfortunate times. We are working with Crowd Supply to get these boards out to you as quickly as possible, and we are happy to report that some EASE boards have finally begun shipping. If you have not yet received your crowdfunding order, you should receive it soon. For the time being, we are pushing the estimated ship date back by two weeks, but we expect the remaining crowdfunding orders to go out well before that. Pre-orders and stock purchases will ship as soon as all crowdfunding orders have been filled.”

Features of EASE include :

– The EtherCAT master software that runs on both Windows and Linux is available for free on our website’s software page. We have some tutorials to help get started with our software. If in the future, you would like an EtherCAT master device with fine-tuned real-time performance, we have some EtherCAT masters available for sale on our website.

– EASE runs on PoE (Power over Ethernet) so a PoE Injector is needed. We offer 24 V PoE Injectors but any sort of PoE Injector can be used as long as the voltage does not exceed 24 V since EASE is rated for 24 V. The beauty of PoE as seen in our example projects is that not only does the PoE injector transmit data between the EtherCAT master and slaves but also powers the connected EtherCAT slaves as well. EASE also powers the connected base board through Vin so there is no need to power the base board externally! Users may connect up to 5 EASE per PoE Injector since there is a voltage drop after that but if you would like to connect more EASE or EtherCAT slaves, simply connect another PoE injector after the 5th EASE. EASE can also be powered through the 24V pin header.

– If you are using a different EtherCAT master and would like EASE’s ESI file, please see our EASE website page where we have the ESI file located at the bottom of the page.

Source : Crowd Supply

