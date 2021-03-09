Noveto Soundbeamer beams audio to your ears

Noveto Soundbeamer is a new cutting-edge desktop computer speaker that is capable of “beaming audio” to your ears offering a near invisible headphone style audio experience say its creators. The SoundBeamer 1.0 now available on Kickstarter is a compact smart desktop personal audio device capable of “beaming audio to outside your ears without headphones. Avoid disturbing people nearby with sound beamed only to your ears. -20dB attenuation keeps the audio personal to you. That means someone next to you will only hear 10% of what you hear. If someone talks to you normally over a video call, someone 1 meter next to you will only hear a whisper “.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $345 or £250 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Noveto Soundbeamer campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Noveto Soundbeamer computer speaker project view the promotional video below.

“Hearing is arguably one of the most important of the five senses, connecting us to the world and to people. It enables us to communicate in a way that none of our other senses can achieve. Whether listening to music, movies, playing games, or having a phone or video call, there are historically only two ways to listen to sound: out loud and publicly via speakers, or quietly and privately wearing headphones.”

“At Noveto, we’re introducing SoundBeaming a third way of listening. This new way of listening beams sounds just outside your ears creating a personal 3D sensory listening experience without disturbing others – no speakers or headphones. We call this Audio Evolution. To make SoundBeaming™ available for all, Noveto is developing a branded all-in-one product called SoundBeamer 1.0. a compact desktop device with everything needed to start using SoundBeaming technology in a variety of applications.”

“Pair the SoundBeamer 1.0 via Bluetooth to your computer, tablet, smartphone or tv and start beaming audio straight outside your ears comfortably and without headphones. The SoundBeamer 1.0 is ideal for video conferencing, listening to podcasts, meditation, playing video games and even home fitness.”

Source : Kickstarter

