Compulab fitlet2 mini PC now just $168

Anyone in the market for a barebones mini PC may be interested to know that the Compulab Atom-powered fitlet2 mini PC is now available from just $168 from some online retailers. Measuring just 7.4 x 5.1 x 2.6 inches in size the small PC is equipped with a 1.3 GHz Intel Atom processor which can be supported by DDR3 SDRAM an storage added using the Serial ATA-600 hard drive interface.

Using the included single SO-DIMM slot up to 16GB RAM can be added to the barebones system which is equipped with a mini-DisplayPort, HDMI ports, 4 x USB ports, miniSD card reader, and 2 x Intel Ethernet ports.

Specifications of the Compulab Atom-powered fitlet2 mini PC include :

– CPU: Atom x5-E3930 dual-core

– Dual display HDMI + mini-DP

– Dual Gbit Ethernet (Intel i211)

– Up to 16 GB RAM (DDR3L single SODIMM, not included)

– M.2 2260 SATA SSD (not included)

Source: Fanless Tech

