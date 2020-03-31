Complex interactive sci-fi thriller game now available

Wales Interactive has today launched The Complex on the Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Mac and Switch platforms, making available their interactive science-fiction thriller movie. At the end of each playthrough, you are rewarded with a Personality Score and a breakdown to see how you played the game.

“Discover the five basic dimensions of a personality; openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism. Which of those will your character play?”

“After a major bio-weapon attack on London, two scientists find themselves in a locked-down laboratory with time, and air, running out. With choose-your-own-narrative style gameplay, your actions and your relationship with other characters will lead you to one of eight suspenseful endings. Having treated the victims of a chemical attack in the totalitarian state of Kindar, Dr Amy Tenant is a leader in the advancement of Nanocell Technology. Now, in London, news breaks of a blood-vomiting civilian whose identity is far from coincidental.”

“Reunited with an old friend, Amy is trapped in an impenetrable HQ of laboratories—a womb of scientific advancement with a perilous secret. The Complex is written by Lynn Renee Maxcy, part of the Emmy award-winning writing team from The Handmaid’s Tale. The interactive movie stars Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny, Bad Blood) and Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, The Witch). Guest acting performance by livestreamer and presenter, LeahViathan. For every decision you make, every interaction, your character’s personality is being tracked.”

Source : Wales Interactive

