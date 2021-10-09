Compact NITECORE NES1200 1253Wh portable power station



The NITECORE NES1200 is latest portable power station from the engineers at NITECORE offering a high capacity of 1252.8Wh power station with a max AC output of 1200W and ports in the form of a cigarette lighter, AC, USB-A and USB-C. Even with its compact form factor the power station can charge seven devices simultaneously using its sine wave power delivery system, offering a charge similar to that provided by standard AC electricity.

The pure sine wave is unharmful and universally friendly to various household appliances with a smooth and continuous wave form, instead of a sudden and choppy output. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $779 or £572 (depending on current exchange rates).

NITECORE NES1200 1253Wh charging capacity examples

“NITECORE Outdoor Power Solutions aim to create an eco-friendly power system with a green and sustainable lifestyle for outdoor enthusiasts. We strive to offer the most intelligent experience with professional, reliable and efficient energy storage products, designed to innovate the way of accessing power off the grid and allow a limitless power supply on the go.”

Assuming that the NITECORE NES1200 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the NITECORE NES1200 portable power station project play the promotional video below.

“Inspired by the notion to “Keep Innovating” with the industry-leading innovative power for 14 years, NITECORE is the first brand to achieve a grand-slam milestone in the industries of professional lighting and chargers to receive the German iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, the Japanese G-Mark (Good Design) and the American IDEA, as well as Gold Winners of the ISPO Award and Outstanding Outdoor globally recognized in the outdoor industry.”

“As a leading outdoor expert, NITECORE has released several product lines on the outdoor power solutions to meet the needs of outdoor enthusiasts including the ultra lightweight carbon fiber power banks, IP68 rated ultra waterproof power banks and portable outdoor power stations. These have gained numerous worldwide media coverage with testimonials around the globe.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable power station, jump over to the official NITECORE NES1200 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals