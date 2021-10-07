Optichub USB-C fibre-optic hub extender hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for a way to extend your home entertainment systems video and USB hub using fibre-optic cabling, you may be interested in the Optichub fibre-optic hub extender now available via Kickstarter. The Optichub has been specifically designed to enable you to you to extend signals by up to 300m using one single fibre-optic cable.

Optichub USB-C fibre-optic hub extender

The plug-and-play cable of optic fiber can be ordered in flexible length from 1 to 300 meters. OPTICHUB is the perfect solution to any digital signal situation at home, office, campus, command center, monitoring room, editing studio, or others. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $299 or £221 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Otichub is a video and USB data all-in-one extender can extend HDMI and USB-C full-spec signals up to 300 meters using one single cable of optic fiber, supporting 4K60P HDR HDMI2.0b and USB3.2 gen2 10Gbps at the same time, with its wide device compatibility, it’s ideal for gaming, home theatres, CCTV, auditoriums, live broadcasting studios, videography studios, video conference, presentation or any other highly collaborative work situations where range is often a requirement”

If the Optichub campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Optichub fibre-optic hub extender project watch the promotional video below.

“Utilizing the reflection of light, digital signals are sent as pulses of light without interference or limitation via optic fiber. This is much faster and more reliable than any copper wire or wireless transmission. Optical fiber transmits a signal using light instead of electrons, which induces no distortion, no suppression and no compression, as generally applied in aerospace and military to transfer data over thousands of meters. OPTICHUB is the world’s first commercial product using optical fiber to transfer both video and USB data. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the fibre-optic hub extender, jump over to the official Optichub crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Optichub hub extender 2

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals