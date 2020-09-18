Commandos 2 and Praetorians HD Remaster Double Pack now available

Xbox gamers might be pleased to know that the HD remastered versions of the classic Commandos 2 and Praetorians strategy games are now available as a Double Pack. Commandos 2 was first released back into thousand one on PC, PlayStation 2 and Xbox and has now been remastered for enjoyment on the latest consoles.

Commandos 2 allows players to take control of a squad of commandos, along with various allied units, as they sneak behind enemy lines to accomplish various missions in World War II, between 1941 and 1944, that will help them to thwart the war efforts of the Germans and the Japanese.

“Relive two masterpieces, originally developed by the legendary Pyro Studios, that defined the real-time tactics genre like nothing before, re-imagined in full HD and bundled together for the first time ever! In Commandos 2 – HD Remaster, take control of an elite group of commandos, venture deep into enemy territory and utilize their combined expertise to complete a series of notoriously demanding missions set in World War II. Prepare to face overwhelming odds as you operate covertly to turn the tide of war. “

• Re-imagined in HD with reworked controls, modernized UI and an overhauled tutorial • Control nine unique commandos, each with different skills and specializations

• The Commandos series’ first appearance in a modern 3D Engine

• The PC strategy classic, released on consoles for the first time

• Re-imagined in HD with reworked controls for consoles

• Over 20 campaign missions set in Egypt, Gaul and Italy

• Unique sets of abilities and formations for different unit types and characters

“Experiment with skills and weapons in a challenging “against the odds” gameplay style Praetorians – HD Remaster is set amidst the political machinations of an emerging Roman Empire. Prove your worth on the battlefields of Egypt, Gaul and Italy in the crusade to become Emperor. But beware – the closer you get to the Emperor, the closer you get to facing the Praetorian Guard – the deadliest fighting force in the Empire! “

Source : Major Nelson

