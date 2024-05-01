COLORFUL launches its first compact mini PC

COLORFUL has launched its very first mini PC this month in the form of the CMNH01-12450, offering users the full functionality of a traditional desktop computer while occupying a fraction of the space. This makes them an ideal solution for both home and business environments where desk space is at a premium.

Compact mini PCs have transformed the way we approach computing, allowing users to enjoy high-performance technology without sacrificing valuable workspace. These devices are particularly beneficial for those living in small apartments, shared offices, or any setting where space optimization is crucial. By embracing compact mini PCs, users can declutter their desks and create a more streamlined, efficient working environment.

COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 mini PC

One of the most impressive aspects of the COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 Mini PC is its ability to deliver powerful performance despite its compact size. This mini PC is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12450H processor, which features 8 cores and 16 threads, capable of reaching speeds up to 4.4GHz. This level of processing power ensures that the device can handle even the most demanding computing tasks, such as video editing, 3D rendering, and running multiple applications simultaneously.

In addition to its impressive processor, the COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 Mini PC supports up to 64GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM memory, allowing for seamless multitasking and smooth performance even when working with large files or running memory-intensive applications. The device also features PCIe Gen4 SSD storage options, ensuring fast boot times, quick application launches, and rapid data transfer speeds.

Efficient Cooling and Quiet Operation

One of the challenges faced by compact computing devices is the potential for overheating, which can lead to performance throttling and system instability. However, the COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 Mini PC addresses this issue with its silent turbo fan cooling system. This innovative cooling solution ensures that the device remains cool and stable even during prolonged periods of intensive use, without generating excessive noise.

The silent operation of the COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 Mini PC makes it an excellent choice for quiet office environments, libraries, or any setting where noise reduction is a priority. Users can focus on their work or enjoy multimedia content without the distraction of loud fan noise, creating a more pleasant and productive atmosphere.

Versatile Connectivity Options

Despite its compact size, the COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 Mini PC offers a range of connectivity options to ensure compatibility with a variety of peripherals and network setups. The device features a 2.5 GbE LAN port, providing fast and reliable wired internet connectivity for seamless online experiences and efficient data transfer.

Additionally, the mini PC includes an M.2 slot for Wi-Fi modules, allowing users to easily upgrade or replace the wireless networking capabilities of the device. This flexibility enables users to adapt the COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 Mini PC to their specific networking needs, whether in a home, office, or public setting.

Specifications :

Product Name: COLORFUL CMNH01-12450

COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 Platform: Intel Alder Lake-H45

Intel Alder Lake-H45 CPU: Processor Type: Core i5 Model: i5 12450H TDP: PL1: 45W; PL2: 45W

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory: Technology: DDR4 up to 3200MHz Maximum Capacity: 64GB

Storage: M.2 2280 NVME SSD, PCIe 4.0 x4

M.2 2280 NVME SSD, PCIe 4.0 x4 Communication Ports: WIFI Chip Model: M.2 2230 (PCIe interface) WIFI Standards: 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1 WIFI Frequency: 2.4G/5G

I/O Ports: Rear: DC-In Jack: 19V/4.73A 2.5Giga LAN (RJ45): 1x (Intel KT1226V) USB Type A: 2x (USB2.0) USB Type C: 1x (Data + alt DP + PD) HDMI: 1x (4K@60Hz) DisplayPort: 1x (4K@120Hz) Front: USB Type A: 2x (USB3.2 Gen2) Audio Jack: 1x (3.5mm Combo Jack)

Audio: Codec: ALC269Q-VC3-CG DMIC: 1x (onboard)

Buttons: Power Button: 1x (with LED) Reset Button: 1x (clear CMOS)

Cooling: CPU Fan: 1x (5V/12V, smart FAN) SSD Fan: 1x (5V)

Battery: RTC Conn x1

RTC Conn x1 Type C_PD: Etron EJ899I

Etron EJ899I VRM: Richtek RT3624BE

Richtek RT3624BE Super IO: Nuvoton NCT5585D

Nuvoton NCT5585D TPM: Optional (SLB9670VQ2.0 or SLB97 62VU2.0)

Optional (SLB9670VQ2.0 or SLB97 62VU2.0) Operating System: Windows 11 Home/Pro 64bit

Windows 11 Home/Pro 64bit Physical Characteristics: Dimensions: 129mm x 127mm x 54mm



Pricing and Availability

As with any innovative technology, pricing and availability for the COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 Mini PC may vary depending on the region and specific configuration. To ensure that potential buyers have access to the most accurate and up-to-date information, COLORFUL Technology encourages interested parties to contact their local representatives for details on pricing and availability.

The COLORFUL CMNH01-12450 Mini PC represents a significant step forward in the evolution of compact computing solutions. By combining powerful performance, efficient cooling, and versatile connectivity options in a compact chassis, this device offers users the opportunity to transform their workspace and embrace a more streamlined, space-saving approach to computing.



