Colorful iGame Z690D5 Ultra motherboard $289

Colorful has this week announced the launch of its new iGame Z690D5 Ultra motherboard confirming that it will be available to purchase priced at $289 and will be available worldwide via partners and resellers. Designed for 12th generation Intel Core processors the iGame Z690D5 Ultra motherboard features a white finish and is equipped with unique contouring and heatsinks.

Colorful iGame Z690D5 Ultra motherboard

“The COLORFUL iGame Z690D5 Ultra motherboard features large extruded silver wave heatsinks to keep the VRM and MOSFETs cool without the need of an active fan. The extrusions create more surface area for heat dissipation making it more efficient for cooling.”

“Furthermore, the silver wave design provides an intricate and eye-catching detail – perfect for gamers and builders that crave for aesthetically pleasing PC builds. The iGame Z690D5 Ultra does not only comes with DDR5 memory support, it also sports two PCIe 4.0 x16 (x8 + x8) slots for high-performance graphics cards and three PCIe 4 x4 M.2 slots for high-performance NVMe SSDs.”

For more details on the iGame Z690D5 Ultra Motherboard including full specifications, availability and pricing in your location jump over to the official Colorful website as well as the Video Cardz website by following the links below.

Source : VC : Colorful

