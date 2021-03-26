Colorful CVN Z590M Gaming Pro motherboard unveiled for $200

Hardware manufacturer Colorful has unveiled a new addition to its range of motherboards announcing the imminent availability of its new CVN Z590M GAMING PRO micro-ATX motherboard specifically designed for 11th generation Intel Core processors. The latest motherboard from Colorful features larger heatsinks and M.2 heatsink armor for improved heat dissipation with RIMY Cooling Armor increased by 30% compared to the previous generation as well as supporting the latest PCIe Gen4 solid-state drives.

The CVN Z590M GAMING PRO also features Resizable BAR technology that allows the processor to access graphics card memory to boost overall performance. The motherboard is equipped with a 10+2 hybrid digital power phase design, capable of delivering stable overclocks for up to an Intel Core i9 processor. It also comes equipped with metal-reinforced PCIe slots to support heavy high-performance graphics cards. The rear I/O includes a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port. The motherboard also has an integrated rear I/O shield.

“The COLORFUL CVN Z590M GAMING PRO motherboard supports the 11th and 10th-generation Intel Core processors of up to a powerful i9 processor. The 10+2 digital hybrid power phase design offers superb overclocking capability accompanied with efficient heat dissipation delivered by the improved cooling armor in a compact micro-ATX motherboard form-factor.

The CVN Z590M GAMING PRO supports PCIe 4.0 technology that offers 2X faster bandwidth than PCIe 3.0. The motherboard can be equipped with PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs that reaches read and write speeds of 7000 MB/s. PCIe 4.0 enables the latest NVIDIA graphics cards to utilize the innovative Resizable BAR, an optional PCI Express interface technology that allows the CPU to directly access graphics card memory as available resources to boost performance.”

For more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Colorful website by following the link below.

Source : Colorful

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals