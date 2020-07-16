Colony Cleanup trail bag hits Kickstarter

Outdoor enthusiasts searching for an easy way to keep their rubbish neatly stowed while out on the trail, may be interested in the Colony Cleanup trail bag which has launched via Kickstarter this month. Early bird pledges are now available from $28 and worldwide deliveries expected to take place during August 2020.

The small versatile pouch has been designed to provide a proactive and practical solution to keeping the outdoors clean from trash. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the first rail bag specifically designed for trash.

“We’ve designed the Colony Trail bag to be extremely durable with elements like 210D nylon for the main body, very strong nylon webbing for all the loops, and extra attention to seams and joint re-inforcement.”

“We plan to implement a 100% warranty program to replace defective bags, this enables us to recycle and up-cycle the materials where possible.We are currently looking for, and evaluating, environmental partners to support with a percentage of our revenue.”

Source : Kickstarter

