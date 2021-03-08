HUNU+ collapsible 16 or 20 oz cup

If you are in the market for a reusable collapsible cup, you may be interested in a new design pulled the HUNU+ which is launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $145,000 thanks to over 3,000 backers with still 30 days remaining. The HUNU+ collapsible cup features a unique new folding system that allows a 16oz cup to easily fold into a 3 cm disk without compromising on the sturdiness of the cup. Created by a small team of designers based in London the HUNU+ has been created to provide a beautiful reusable collapsible cup complete with a straw.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $22 or £16 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the HUNU+ campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the HUNU+ collapsible cup project checkout the promotional video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Every time you use your own cup one less piece of plastic goes to landfill. HUNU+ is a reusable cup that you will not only love using but also one that will actually be with you when you need it! Our goal at HUNU is to design reusable products that fit into your life and HUNU+ does just that by slipping away easily into a pocket or bag after use.”

“We founded HUNU because we realized that we could do better. We started looking around and learning about how much the little bit of daily waste we use add up. A fact that really shocked us was that 165 million coffee cups end up in landfill every year and less than 1% are ever recycled due to the plastic lining.”

“We went looking around for a good reusable alternative but couldn’t find one that fitted into our lifestyle and that was convenient and compact enough to be with us whenever we actually wanted to use it! In the past year we have discovered that a lot of people are looking for the same thing we are. Stylish, well designed products that are convenient and make it easy to move towards a zero waste lifestyle.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the collapsible cup, jump over to the official HUNU+ crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals